Canadian Peterbilt dealers among North America’s best

WINNIPEG, Man. – Peterbilt Manitoba was recently recognized as the Peterbilt’s First Class Service Excellence Dealer of the Year. It boasted the highest dealer group performance for First Class Service Excellence, according to the company.

“Whether it’s advanced diagnostic equipment to assess and repair problems quickly or highly skilled technicians who know your application and vehicle, the Peterbilt dealership network sets the bar high when it comes to maximizing our customers’ uptime,” said Mike Conroy, director of field service. “The First Class Service Excellence Award recognizes the best of the best, and is a true testament to Peterbilt of Manitoba and their commitment to customer satisfaction.”

Doug Danylchuk, dealer principal, accepted the award at Peterbilt’s annual dealer meeting.

“We are proud to receive the First Class Service Excellence award from Peterbilt,” said Danylchuk. “Our team recognizes the importance of servicing our customers and providing premium care for the Paccar MX engines. Measuring the service performance of dealer groups within the Peterbilt network makes us all rise to the occasion and improve our customers’ experiences.”

Another Canadian dealer recognized at the meeting was Camions Excellence Peterbilt, which was named Paccar MX Engine Dealer of the Year.

Nicole Lussier, president and dealer principal, accepted the award along with Dany Lussier, development manager and Stéphanie Lussier Dalpé, regional and Laval branch manager

“Excellence Peterbilt has invested in skilled technicians, tools and training that exemplifies the dedication to the MX initiative that we desire from all Peterbilt dealers. More than 83% of all Class 8 trucks invoiced to Excellence Peterbilt were powered by the top performing, technologically advanced MX-13 engines,” said Robert Woodall, Peterbilt assistant general manager of sales and marketing.

“We are proud to achieve recognition that pays tribute to our entire Excellence Peterbilt team,” said Lussier. “Paccar MX engines are optimized to deliver unprecedented levels of value and raise the bar for innovative design and advanced technology that results in the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. Our sales and service personnel are dedicated to ensuring that the customers who purchase MX engines fully realize the benefits of the MX ownership experience.”

The Peterbilt Store, with locations in seven states, was named Peterbilt’s North American Dealer of the Year.

Peterbilt also recognized its top-performing dealer groups with Best in Class awards. Canadian Best in Class winners included: Peterbilt Manitoba; Camions Excellence Peterbilt; Stahl Peterbilt, TransDiff Peterbilt de Quebec; and Peterbilt Pacific.