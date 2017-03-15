Isuzu’s 4HK1-TC engine gets increased durability rating

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Isuzu Commercial Truck of America saw the B-10 durability rating of its 4HK1-TC diesel engine increased to 375,000 miles.

Making the announcement during the Work Truck Show in Indianapolis, Isuzu said the B10-life rating is an industry-standard gauge provided by engine makers so customers can determine the durability of an engine, with the number following the ‘B’ indicating the percentage of an engine’s population that will require an overhaul before the indicated mileage.

With the increased rating, 90% of Isuzu’s 4HK1-TC engines are expected to last 375,000 miles before requiring a major repair or rebuild.

“We are proud to say that Isuzu diesel engines are already known worldwide for their long-term dependability,” said Shaun Skinner, president of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America. “Our new B-10 rating is strong evidence that our engines are even more durable than ever.”

The 4HK1-TC is a four-cylinder turbocharged, intercooled diesel engine with 215 hp and varying torque depending on the model.

The engine is fitted to Isuzu NPR-HD, NPR-XD, NQR, NRR and 2018 FTR Class 6 model trucks.