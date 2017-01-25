Maxion to offer first aluminum commercial vehicle wheels

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Maxion Wheels is bringing to market its first aluminum commercial vehicle wheels.

The forged aluminum wheels will be offered in the four most common sizes: 22.5×8.25; 24.5×8.25; 17.5×6.75; and 22.5×14. The 22.5×8.25 size will weigh in at 45 lbs. The new offerings were announced during Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week.

“Maxion Wheels has been proudly serving the needs of the North American truck and trailer market for almost 100 years,” said Donald Polk, president of Maxion Wheels, Americas. “By adding forged aluminum to our product mix, our steel wheel commercial vehicle customers now have a one-stop alternative for their wheel needs. Our forged aluminum truck wheels are built for today’s toughest road conditions. They are designed, manufactured and tested in accordance with Maxion Wheels’ highest product quality specifications.”

Polk said the decision was based on an industry-wide movement towards lighterweight aluminum wheels. The wheels will initially be offered in the aftermarket beginning this spring, but discussions are underway with OEMs to offer the wheels on new vehicles.

They are covered by a five-year standard warranty. Maxion is the largest global manufacturer of wheels, Polk said, noting one in every six OE wheels in the world is produced by Maxion.