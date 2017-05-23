Pete 389 wins Shell SuperRigs

TULSA, Okla. – Bill Rethwisch of Tomah, Wisconsin repeated as Best of Show winner at Shell Rotella SuperRigs May 18-20.

The three-time Best of Show winner took home a US$15,000 cash prize and will be featured in the 2018 SuperRigs calendar.

“My heart was coming out of my chest; I didn’t think we had it,” said Bill Rethwisch, who also took Best of Show in 2014 and 2015. “This is the third time in four years and four times in the (SuperRigs) calendar out of four tries. I’m ecstatic right now. I’m so proud; I don’t even know which way to think.”

He also won the Best Interior and Best Engine categories with his 2016 Peterbilt 389.

Weekend highlights included a Thursday concert by trucker and country music artist Tony Justice and the lights show, which went on despite inclement weather on Friday night. There was also a concert on Friday night as well as entertainment and events throughout the three-day event.

First place winners also included Brad Garetson from Lake Mills, Wis. in the Tractor/Trailer Division for his 2016 Peterbilt 389 and 2017 MAC flatbed Conestoga trailer; Ray and Suzie Rodriquez of Salinas, Calif. in the Tractor Division with a 1999 Peterbilt 379 extended hood; Jayme and Whitney Snow from Berryville, Ark. in the Classic Division with their 1999 Classic XL Freightliner. The Most Hard Working Trucker award was presented to Hills Construction of Hempstead, Texas for their 2007 Freightliner Coronado.