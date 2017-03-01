Stoughton updates dry van, adds reefer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Stoughton Trailers has introduced design improvements to its dry van and will soon launch a refrigerated trailer.

The updates were announced at the spring meeting of the Technology & Maintenance Council.

The company’s Z-Plate and aluminum sheet and post trailers are now built using standard components and parts to help fleets manage their parts inventory, the company announced. A new top rail design allows for the sidewall sheet to extend up behind the lower portion of the top rail to improve water shedding.

With no holes drilled in the top rail, the trailer also improves water tightness, Stoughton announced. Roof bows are now connected using a T-bolt and slot design so that roof bows can be installed entirely on the inside of the trailer, eliminating the need for exterior scaffolding.

Dry van corner posts and top corner castings are among the new common components and are interchangeable. The corner panel thickness has been increased to .125 inches. The new corner posts also create a square interior corner, allowing full-width cargo placement to extend to the front lining.

The Z-Plate lower rail is now 3.5 inches taller, and rivets have been raised away from the scrape zone. The new aluminum side rail and scuff combination has been increased to a 12-inch height to prevent damage.

Stoughton also said it’s coming out with a new refrigerated trailer later this year.