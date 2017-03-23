Thermo King expands line of power management products

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thermo King introduced three new power management tools at the Mid-America Trucking Show.

Complementing its existing line of power management products, Thermo King added a boost charger, auto-start module and electric power jack charger.

The boost charger gives fleets peace of mind that liftgate batteries will remain fully charged. The charger is designed with three-stage battery charging to maximize battery life. It also ensures the tractor power can be matched with other methods of power generation in a smart manner, Thermo King announced. It’s available in 20- and 35-amp models and provides greater charging output than currently available products at a lower cost, Thermo King claims.

The auto-start module continuously monitors system voltage and activates an alternator to charge if power levels drop too low. It provides low-voltage protection for the auxiliary battery to ensure liftgate operation or that lights are running when needed.

The electric power jack charger delivers 120-volt power to trailer interiors. It provides a power source for electric pallet jacks and generates power directly from the liftgate battery pack. It has built-in low voltage protection to preserve liftgate operation, the company says. It is installed underneath the trailer, keeping electronics out of the trailer where damage can occur. The new charger provides access of a wall outlet to the inside of the trailer and makes operation of electric pallet jacks more convenient. A secondary battery source is available.

Paul Kroes, business development manager, power management with Thermo King, says the latest offerings complement the company’s existing power management suite, including ThermoLite solar panels, introduced a couple years ago. The company also offers a supplemental alternator and EON power pack. The company’s power management suite is in response to increasing power demands on today’s trucks and trailers.