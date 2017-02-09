Western Star turns 50

QUEBEC CITY, Que. – Western Star dealers recently gathered in Quebec City for their annual dealer meeting and to mark the truck maker’s 50th anniversary.

The company says it will mark its milestone year with a series of special events, truck show appearances and with the launch of a new website.

Western Star’s roots can be traced back to 1967 when the trucks were built in Kelowna, B.C. to serve the mining, lumber and oil industries. The brand is now owned by Daimler Trucks North America and the trucks are built at plants in Portland, Ore. and Cleveland, N.C.

“Fifty years is nothing short of extraordinary, but we wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for our customers and their desire to have the most badass trucks on the road. Whether it’s the versatility of the 4900, the ruggedness of the 6900 or the beauty and efficiency of the 5700 our customers count on the quality that Western Star is known for,” said Kelley Platt, president, Western Star Trucks. “While we remember and honor our roots in celebrating this historic milestone it is important that we continue to push the boundaries of innovation and toughness. Please join us this year as we celebrate together.”

For more, visit www.WesternStar.com/50.