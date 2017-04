CARDINAL, Ont. – The popular 730 Truck Stop burned down over the weekend.

The fire broke out at 11:45 p.m. Saturday night, according to local media reports. Firefighting efforts continued into Sunday morning. The fire completely destroyed the Subway restaurant, but The Permit Services received only smoke and water damages, according to The Brockville Recorder.

The Flying J fueling station was not damaged.

Nobody was hurt. You can read more about the fire here.