Don Anderson Haulage president passes away

STOUFFVILLE, Ont. – Don Anderson, founder of Don Anderson Haulage, passed away at his home July 1 at the age of 80, his family has announced.

“Through all the successes of his life, my dad always retained a sense of integrity and humbleness,” company president and son Michael Anderson said.

“Don was always with you on the good jobs, the bad jobs, the terrible weather and the long hours,” added Ray Jollymore, a 35-plus-year employee of Anderson Haulage.

Those who knew him say Anderson was known as a workaholic, a demanding boss, but an adaptable and honest leader. He started the business with a single gravel truck in 1960 and grew it into specialized industries including infrastructure, oil and gas, and energy. It became one of Ontario’s most successful trucking companies.

In 2006, Anderson received the Ontario Trucking Association’s Service to Industry award. Anderson is survived by his wife Maris and their four children, Michael, Elizabeth, Jane, and Susie. Michael has been president of the company since 2002.

“Although we are terribly saddened that the founder of our company – my dad – is gone, we are comforted in knowing his legacy lives on,” Michael Anderson said. “In fact, his name lives and will continue to live in each and everything that we do. From our dedicated employees and loyal customers to our signature big blue trucks, his legacy will remain. Don Anderson Haulage will continue to do what we have always done and that is to deliver exceptional customer service to our valued customers. In fact, we will continue to do what my dad would order us to do and that is to keep on trucking.”