Special Olympics convoys set to roll

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. – The Private Motor Truck Council (PMTC) this year donated $1,000 to Canadian convoys to support Special Olympics.

The money was presented on behalf of speakers at the PMTC conference in June.

“This is a great cause, and one the PMTC is proud to help support,” said PMTC president Mike Millian.

World’s Largest Truck Convoy for Special Olympics events are held throughout Canada this year, beginning Aug. 28 in P.E.I. and culminating Sept. 23 in Nova Scotia.

In between, there are stops in Manitoba on Sept. 9, Saskatchewan on Sept. 10, two in Ontario on Sept. 16, as well as one in Alberta on that same day.

For more info on the Ontario convoys, visit www.TruckConvoy.ca.

Visit www.specialolympics.ca for a calendar of events, including additional convoys.