Top Atlantic provinces drivers crowned

MASSTOWN, N.S. — Thirty-seven drivers participated in the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association’s truck driving championships, including eight rookies.

The team award went to Armour Transportation, while Brad Ferrish of Classic Freight Systems was named Rookie of the Year.

The championships were held May 27.

Category winners included: straight truck, Arthur Burns, Connors Transfer Ltd.; single-tandem, Steve MacPhee, Day & Ross Transportation Group; tandem-tandem, Ron Wood, Island Gas; and B-train, Byron Tuttle, Home Hardware Stores.