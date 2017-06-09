Waste haulers to compete June 10

LONDON, Ont. – Some of Ontario’s top waste haulers will be competing June 10, as part of the Ontario Waste Management Association’s (OWMA) annual truck driving championships.

The competition will be held at the City of London’s Material Recycling Facility at 3438 Manning Drive in London.

Drivers will compete in four categories: front end, rear loader, special services, and roll-off, with winners declared Waste Sector (Ontario) Truck Driving Champions. There’ll be a fun-filled day of activities for waste management workers and their families, organizers say.

The competition is expected to run from 8 a.m. till noon. Awards will be presented after lunch. For details, visit here.