Andy Transport offering free training for new drivers

SALABERRY-DE-VALLEYFIELD, Que. — Andy Transport has announced the opening of a new internal driver training center, which will train new drivers to obtain their Class 1 licences and then offer them employment immediately upon completion.

If graduating drivers stay with the company for a pre-determined amount of time, they’ll be reimbursed for all costs related to the training and internship, the company announced. Andy Transport says it’s the first Quebec-based carrier to offer such schooling.

“It may seem like a paradox, but while there is a shortage of truck drivers all over North America, new drivers have trouble getting hired. That’s why we have created a safe and structured one-stop shop for those who wish to enter the industry and join our company,” said Andreea Crisan, executive vice-president, Andy Transport.

The program has been in development since April when it welcomed its first group of truck drivers.

Training includes: theory, simulation lessons and on-road practice. Once drivers obtain their Class 1, they’re paired with an experienced driver-trainer. Next, if they meet Andy’s requirements, they’re hired and sent out on their own.

Andy Transport acquired a simulator in June to assist with the training.