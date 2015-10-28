Truck News

News

Andy Transport offering free training for new drivers

SALABERRY-DE-VALLEYFIELD, Que. — Andy Transport has announced the opening of a new internal driver training center, which will train new drivers to obtain their Class 1 licences and then offer them employment immediately upon completion.

If graduating drivers stay with the company for a pre-determined amount of time, they’ll be reimbursed for all costs related to the training and internship, the company announced. Andy Transport says it’s the first Quebec-based carrier to offer such schooling.

“It may seem like a paradox, but while there is a shortage of truck drivers all over North America, new drivers have trouble getting hired. That’s why we have created a safe and structured one-stop shop for those who wish to enter the industry and join our company,” said Andreea Crisan, executive vice-president, Andy Transport.

The program has been in development since April when it welcomed its first group of truck drivers.

Training includes: theory, simulation lessons and on-road practice. Once drivers obtain their Class 1, they’re paired with an experienced driver-trainer. Next, if they meet Andy’s requirements, they’re hired and sent out on their own.

Andy Transport acquired a simulator in June to assist with the training.

Print this page

Related Posts



2 Comments » for Andy Transport offering free training for new drivers
  1. Mahdi says:
    March 2, 2016 at 9:57 pm

    Hi,I’ve got my license class 1 for since 7 months ago,i ‘m looking job as hwy driver,i worked about 3 months in montreal for delivery,do you have opportunity for new driver?thanks.

    Reply
  2. Nazari says:
    January 10, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Hi! I have got my learner permit so I need to practice on the road and wanna be a member of Andy
    Thanks…

    Reply

Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*