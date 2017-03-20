Arrow launches used truck purchasing program to Prime members

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Arrow Truck Sales will now offer a used truck purchasing program for Canadian and US Prime member owner-operators who currently drive for select carriers.

The buyer will qualify for exclusive benefits, including a free six month, 50,000 mile warranty, a special $1,000 allowance and more.

Several US carriers are currently engaged in the Prime program, which is also offered through select associations, including Women in Trucking and Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association.

“We’re happy to be associated with these premier carriers and associations,” said Jim Taber, Arrow’s national account sales executive. “We believe these strategic partnerships will ultimately benefit drivers wanting to buy a used truck while receiving incentives to help with their purchase.”