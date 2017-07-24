Founder of Len’s Transportation loses battle with cancer

SURREY, B.C. – Leonard Kane Sr., founder of Len’s Transportation Group, passed away July 16 after losing his battle against cancer. He was 84 years old.

A celebration of Kane’s life will be held July 29 at 5 p.m. at the Sandman Signature Hotel in Langley, B.C., and a heavy truck convoy carrying his ashes will depart that day at 3 p.m. from the yard of Ranger Transport, part of Len’s Transportation. The convoy will include Surrey and Langley RCMP and will travel along 96 Ave., 216 St., 88 Ave., and 208 St.

Born in New Westminster, B.C., Kane founded Len’s Lift Truck Delivery in 1964 and acquired Ranger Transport in 1978. The company is now run by his son, Leonard Kane Jr., and was featured in Truck West magazine’s Last Word profile this past June.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kane Sr.’s memory to the B.C. Cancer Foundation or Inspire Health.

