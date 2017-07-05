Greig Howlett joins Vision Truck Group

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Greig Howlett has joined Vision Truck Group in the role of customer relationship and brand manager.

“In this role, Greig will be working in conjunction with our sales staff to strengthen and grow our position in the marketplace,” Vision Truck Group president John Slotegraaf said in an announcement. “Greig will be assisting in the hiring and development of new sales representatives for both Mack and Volvo brands. We look forward to Greig engaging in his past customer relationships and the development of new relationships within the industry.”

Howlett has an extensive background in the trucking industry, beginning in 1985 when he joined Mack Trucks Canada as a sales trainee. Most recently, he was regional vice-president for Volvo Trucks Canada.