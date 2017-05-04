Maxim’s charity barbecue to raise funds for cancer foundation

WINNIPEG, Man. – Maxim Truck and Trailer will hold its annual charity barbecue in Winnipeg, Man. May 25, with proceeds from the event going to the Cancer Care Foundation.

Raising money to battle cancer holds special meaning to Maxim CEO Doug Harvey, who was diagnosed with the disease more than a year ago.

The event will include a prize draw, where attendees can purchase tickets for prizes that in the past have included kayaks, fridges, power tools and electronics generously donated by suppliers, partners and friends of Maxim.

The charity barbecue will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Maxim’s head office at 1860 Brookside Blvd.