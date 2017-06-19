Pirelli truck tire brand has new North American leader

ROME, Ga. – Alex Vitale has been named CEO of TP Commercial Solutions’ North America operations.

The company, which produces Pirelli brand commercial truck tires, says Vitale brings more than 20 years of global tire industry experience to the position as it looks to expand its presence in the commercial truck and fleet markets in the U.S. and Canada.

“I look forward to continue driving the expansion of Pirelli-branded truck, bus, agro, and OTR business in North America. It’s an exciting time for the company and we will build on our product launches this year through further product development and offerings for the market,” said Vitale.

He was previously general manager of the Agro/OTR Global divisions of Pirelli Tires. He also worked for Kal Tire as vice-president of international sales and marketing, and with Goodyear.