Maritime-Ontario to open Vancouver terminal

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Maritime-Ontario Freight Lines will open its new terminal in Surrey, B.C.’s Pacific Link Business Park this August.

The location allows for easy access to the South Fraser Perimeter Road, which links the Deltaport Terminal to the west and Trans-Canada Highway to the east. It is also near the Canadian National and Canadian Pacific railways and several points in the city of Vancouver.

The new facility sits on 16.42 acres and boasts 8,600 square feet of office and warehouse space, with 78 truck level doors and one grade door ramp.

The new B.C. location follows Maritime-Ontario’s investment into its IT platform in 2014, $18.5 million Moncton, N.B. facility in 2015 and most recently the announced purchase of 250 domestic intermodal refrigerated and heated logistic equipped containers, which will come online later this year.