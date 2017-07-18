Accuride launches ProFinish steel wheel refinishing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Accuride today announced the introduction of its ProFinish steel wheel refinishing service for the North American commercial vehicle aftermarket.

Now in full operation, ProFinish will refinish all steel wheel makes with Accuride’s advanced Steel Armor coating that delivers best-in-class corrosion protection and carries a 12-month warranty against rust damage.

“Accuride launched ProFinish in response to the concerns fleet and aftermarket customers had with the coating quality and durability of their refinished wheels,” Accuride Wheels president Scott Hazlett said. “ProFinish gives them the advanced corrosion protection of Steel Armor coating on their refinished steel wheels. Our ProFinish refinished wheels will stand up to the toughest road environments in North America and deliver a level of quality and performance other wheel refinishers simply can’t match.”

The ProFinish process achieves consistent filiform coating thickness under the 3.5 mils required by OEM standards. Accuride’s new wheel refinishing service operates at the company’s Henderson, Kentucky steel wheel production facility using the same coating line that applies the Steel Armor powder coating to its original-equipment wheels.

Most wheels of the following sizes are eligible for ProFinish refinishing: 19.5 x 7.50, 22.5 x 7.50, 22.5 x 8.25, 22.5 x 9.00 and 24.5 x 8.25. Customers should contact their Accuride sales representative for program and ordering process details.

In addition, accuride Wheel End Solutions warrants ProFinish steel wheels to be free of rust damage for 12 months from the date of refinishing indicated on the wheel. Review the complete warranty to understand the coverage and ensure you qualify for ProFinish warranty eligibility.