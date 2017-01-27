Bendix rolls out new protective coating for brake shoes

ELYRIA, Ohio – Bendix has launched its new PermaGuard coating.

The exclusive new product was designed for its remanufactured brake shoes. PermaGuard is engineered to improve resistance to rust jacking – while offering fleets increased brake life and contributing to lower total cost of ownership, the company said.

Bendix stands behind its coating with a new, extended, three-year warranty against rust jacking (a combination of corrosion and lining failure).

“It’s important for fleets to choose a reman brake shoe with an effective brake shoe coating, because that’s the first line of defense against rust jacking. Our new PermaGuard coating advances our successful coating technology to provide improved protection from the harsh environments that contribute to rust jacking,” said Keith McComsey, Bendix director of wheel-end marketing and customer solutions. “And our confidence in PermaGuard is reflected in our new three-year warranty.”

He added: “Rust jacking protection is about much more than a quality coating. At Bendix, we also coin 100% of our reman shoes to return them to OE geometry and remove the gap between the shoe and friction, where rust jacking can initiate more easily.”

According to McComsey, the combination of Bendix PermaGuard coating, along with coining and high flexural strength friction that resists cracking, adds even more rust-jacking protection.

“It’s a powerful combination delivering a longer lasting brake shoe that provides consistent brake performance and reduced maintenance costs,” he said.