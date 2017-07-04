Bosch introduces new HDS 200 heavy-duty scan tool

WARREN, Mich. — Bosch has introduced its new HDS 200 heavy-duty scan tool.

The HDS 200 works as a solution for aftermarket repair shops that sometimes service heavy and medium duty trucks. The tool is for heavy-duty shops that need a second triage tool or to equip their mobile repair trucks.

The new product is rugged and durable with a color display to read and clear diagnostic trouble codes. To better assist technicians in diagnosis and repair, the tool displays and graphs live data from SAE standard MIDS/PIDS along with on-screen definitions of diagnostic trouble codes and is HD-OBD compatible. Users have the option of recording data to playback information. The tool offers Global OBD II Quick Test for gasoline and diesel engines. For seamless integration into the shop, a demo mode allows the opportunity for technician training.

It also includes a 9 pin Deutsch cable, 6 pin Deutsch cable, 16 pin HD/OBD II cable, USB cable, quick start guide and carrying case.

For more information, visit www.BoschDiagnostics.com.