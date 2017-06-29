Cab Command redesigned to mount on dashboard

ATHENS, Ga. — Carrier Transicold’s Cab Command controller for Supra truck refrigeration units has been redesigned for mounting in the dashboard, the company announced recently.

The new design provides greater versatility for users, Carrier Transicold said. The new controller also sports an attractive, intuitive interface in a refined compact design that conforms to the universal DIN specification, enabling simple and clean installation within a truck cab’s dash.

“Operators like the Cab Command controller because of its ease of use and functionality,” said Scott Parker, product manager, truck products, Carrier Transicold. “Our latest version offers the convenience of in-dash installation or, when used with an optional surface-mount bracket, it can be located on an overhead console, underneath or on top of the dash, giving users a wider range of placement options.”

The Cab Command controller features a bright, backlit LCD display that provides at-a-glance operating information, including setpoint, compartment temperature, operating mode and status. A smooth tactile keypad has logically arranged buttons for adjusting temperatures, changing operating modes and more.

The newcontroller is now standard for both single-temperature and multi-temperature Supra units. It is also backward compatible to earlier models. Plug-and-play operation makes installation easy for Supra unit owners who require a replacement controller or simply want to upgrade to the new version.