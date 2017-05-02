Cooper Tire adds load range to RM180+ steer tire

FINDLAY, Ohio – Cooper Tire and Rubber Company announced recently it has added a new load range to its Roadmaster RM180+(EM) SmartWay-verified steer tire line to accommodate increasingly heavier steer axles.

The RM180+(EM) is now available in load range H for tire sizes 11R22.5 and 11R24.5, the company said. The tire features a highway tread pattern and optimized footprint to promote even wear.

“Heavier steer axles are becoming increasingly more common in the market, and the addition of load range H to the Roadmaster RM180+(EM) aligns this product’s offerings with the needs of our customers,” said Gary Schroeder, director of Cooper’s truck and bus tire business, which includes the Roadmaster brand. “The Roadmaster RM180+(EM) is a premium product that’s been verified by the US Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay Transport Partnership as a low rolling resistance tire, meaning it can help fleets continue to be more cost efficient. It’s also backed by a strong warranty and the quality that’s behind the Roadmaster name, making it a popular choice for long haul applications.”