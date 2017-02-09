CX North America unveils new mobile app for drivers

TECUMSEH, Ont. – CX North America announced the launch of its new mobile app for drivers recently.

The app provides real-time information exchange and tracking within the context of specific freight shipments, offering drivers, fleet managers, brokers and customers the most up-to-date information possible. In addition, the app offers a ready means for enhanced vehicle utilization, better load and capacity management, lower fuel consumption and reduced carbon emissions.

CX North America confirmed the app was created by transport professionals for transport professionals. The company says it is perfect for carriers, drivers, brokers and 3PLs.

Benefits include:

Delivers visibility and control functionality that increases vehicle utilization, load management and use of excess capacity.

Sends real-time job alerts directly to drivers in the field, matching vehicle location, capacity and capabilities with businesses in need of freight services.

Allows drivers to send alerts showing both current status and future availability.

Provides live tracking links that allow customers and partners to see job status in real time from acceptance of the job until after proof of delivery (POD).

Conveys all shipment details at a glance, including full load information and pick-up/delivery notes and instructions.

Has a built-in CX Messenger feature that allows real-time, secure, two-way communications with drivers, controllers and partners and links all conversation records to specific jobs, creating a fully auditable trail.

Allows capture of electronic PODs in real time and stamps date and time on PODs.

Puts the app user in full control over the information visible to others. If users want to limit visibility to their own company, they can do so. If they want to be invisible and turn off tracking while on break or off duty, for example, then they can do so. Control rests exclusively with the app user. There are no hidden settings.

“Location, communication and control are paramount to efficient and effective freight movement,” said Sharon Coburn, CX North America’s vice-president of business development for North America. “They are even more important requirements when our subscribers are partnering with other transportation providers to move shipments. CX North America has developed an easy-to-use, secure app that concurrently places all the tools drivers, managers, partners and customers need in a single place. Our app allows jobs to be assigned and tracked from acceptance to after POD – and transmits and files all related communications and documentation electronically. And, because everything occurs in real time, potential issues can be anticipated and quickly solved and resources can be aligned perfectly with new or changing requirements.”

The app is available for Google Android operating systems now, with the Apple version coming soon. It is free of charge for CX North America subscribers and firms doing business with subscribers.