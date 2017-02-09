CX North America unveils new mobile app for drivers

TECUMSEH, Ont. – CX North America announced the launch of its new mobile app for drivers recently.
The app provides real-time information exchange and tracking within the context of specific freight shipments, offering drivers, fleet managers, brokers and customers the most up-to-date information possible. In addition, the app offers a ready means for enhanced vehicle utilization, better load and capacity management, lower fuel consumption and reduced carbon emissions.
CX North America confirmed the app was created by transport professionals for transport professionals. The company says it is perfect for carriers, drivers, brokers and 3PLs.
Benefits include:
“Location, communication and control are paramount to efficient and effective freight movement,” said Sharon Coburn, CX North America’s vice-president of business development for North America. “They are even more important requirements when our subscribers are partnering with other transportation providers to move shipments. CX North America has developed an easy-to-use, secure app that concurrently places all the tools drivers, managers, partners and customers need in a single place. Our app allows jobs to be assigned and tracked from acceptance to after POD – and transmits and files all related communications and documentation electronically. And, because everything occurs in real time, potential issues can be anticipated and quickly solved and resources can be aligned perfectly with new or changing requirements.”
The app is available for Google Android operating systems now, with the Apple version coming soon. It is free of charge for CX North America subscribers and firms doing business with subscribers.
