Eaton begins aftermarket deliveries for Advantage clutches

GALESBURG, Mich. — Eaton has started production and shipping of its upgraded line of aftermarket Eaton Advantage Self-Adjust and Eaton Easy Pedal Advantage heavy-duty clutches.

Twenty-eight part numbers with a wide range of torque ratings up to 2,250 lbs.-ft. are now available for replacement service for all makes and models of heavy-duty trucks in North America.

“Enhancements were made to both designs to improve durability, reduce harmful vibration and better enable smooth, effortless shifting,” said Ben Karrer, global product strategy manager, Eaton Vehicle Group. “Contemporary diesel engines and powertrains, including downsped designs, continue to evolve. This newest line of clutches, our smoothest and most durable ever made by Eaton, are designed to better support those developments.”

The 28 part numbers are a reduction from 41 previous part numbers by combining several earlier models into one. The line covers all commercial heavy-duty truck applications while allowing dealers to reduce inventory levels.

The new enhancements include a new strap drive system, a patent pending spring separator system, and a second wear tab indicator has been added to the Adventure Self-Adjust model.