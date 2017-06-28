Iron Apple, TransComply to collaborate on training for food safety

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — TransComply and Iron Apple announced today that they would be working together to provide compliance training and solutions that help motor carriers and brokers comply with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Sanitary Transportation of Human and Animal Food (STF) rule.

FDA’s STF rule is one of several major regulations stemming from the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). Carriers with more than $27.5 million in annual revenue were required to comply as of April 6, and all other carriers with more than $500,000 in revenue must comply by April 6, 2018.

Under the companies’ agreement, TransComply and Iron Apple will consult on the development of complementary services to carriers and brokers that transport perishable food regulated by FSMA. In addition, the UFSTP program will inform program applicants and prospects regarding Iron Apple’s solutions to help carriers comply with the various requirements of the FDA rule related to training; record keeping; equipment and operational management; trailer cleanliness; and temperature control. Iron Apple also offers a third-party verification and audit solution for carriers. Likewise, Iron Apple will inform and promote the benefits of participating in the UFSTP program, a privately managed registry of carriers that have committed contractually to comply with the applicable requirements of the FDA rule.

“We are impressed with Iron Apple’s expertise in food safety practices specific to transportation and view the company’s training and compliance offerings as sound options for UFSTP applicants if they need help implementing the various requirements of the FDA rule and the UFSTP,” said Avery Vise, president of TransComply.

“We are very much looking forward to working with TransComply, the cooperation between the services offered is aimed directly at motor carriers and brokers,” said Hugh Latimer, COO of Iron Apple International. “This shared partnership will really help provide an overall solution for both carriers and brokers, especially the companies who previously have not been required to have their own food safety standards in place.”