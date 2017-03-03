A new app helps drivers find parking

Truck Parking Europe, the largest free parking app for truckers in Europe has expanding to the US with Truck Parking USA.

The new app, available now on Android and iOS devices, provides truckers with thousands of the nearest parking and rest stops, reviews and more in a community-powered mobile app.

According to developers, the app works by drivers reporting free parking spots near them on the app. From there, other drive can see the real-time availability of places to park along your route.

Other features include reviewing parking spaces and being able to find fellow truckers who want to be friends on the app.