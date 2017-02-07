New Mack engine oil extends drain intervals

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Mack Trucks announced extended engine oil drain intervals for customers using its newly formulated genuine Mack Engine Oil EOS-4.5 today.

Depending on the application, oil drain intervals have been extended by up to 15,000 miles compared with previous formulations, helping reduce customer maintenance costs, the company said.

“There is a misconception that Mack Engine Oil EOS-4.5 is simply a rebranded version of the other engine oils on the shelf, and nothing could be further from the truth,” said Scott Barraclough, Mack technology product manager. “Mack Engine Oil EOS-4.5 is a proprietary formula that is tested and approved with Mack equipment, which allows us to extend drain intervals.”

With Mack Engine Oil EOS-4.5, drain intervals have been extended to 60,000, 50,000 and 40,000 miles for long-haul, regional-haul and heavy-haul applications respectively.

During the life of a Mack truck, these extensions allow customers to skip between four and 16 oil drains, helping save hundreds of dollars per year per truck.

Mack Engine Oil EOS-4.5 is available in 10W30 and 15W40 weights and meets Mack’s stringent EOS-4.5 engine oil standard. It can be used anywhere API CK-4 oils are recommended and is also fully backward compatible with all API CJ-4 applications.