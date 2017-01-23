Ridewell unveils new air-ride single point suspension

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ridewell Suspensions has released the first model of its air-ride single point suspensions in the new RAR-254.

The Ridewell Air-Ride Single Point Suspension leverages proven components of the popular model RAR-266 suspension to provide the smoothness of an air-ride suspension with the advantages of a single point, pedestal mount suspension.

It is available in ride heights as low as 10”. The suspension is designed for integration with Ridewell drum and disc brake axles. As an option, the suspension can be shipped fully assembled with pre-aligned axles and pivot hardware torqued to specification. As well, to reduce maintenance, the RAR-254 uses a high-density urethane bushing for the trunnion assembly center bushing instead of trunnion U-bolts.

Narrow and wide bushing versions of the RAR-254 are available.