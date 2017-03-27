TMW integrates TruckRight recruitment tool

CLEVELAND, Ohio – TMW Systems has integrated TruckRight’s driver recruitment tool into its TMW.Suite platform, the company announced.

Through the integration, driver data created or modified within the TruckRight portal is automatically pushed to a driver profile within the TMW.Suite solution, the company says. This enables carrier, broker and 3PL users of TMW.Suite to access up-to-date driver names, licence numbers, contact information and other data without the need to re-key information.

For more info, visit www.tmwsystems.com or www.truckright.com.