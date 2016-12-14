TransComply issues protocol to help carriers manage new food transport rules

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – TransComply has created a protocol to help refrigerated carriers comply with impending rules governing the sanitary transportation of human and animal food.

The new food safety transport rules will be in effect in April 2017, and will include shipments from Canada sent for consumption in the US. TransComply’s Uniform Food Safety Transportation Protocol (UFSTP) was drafted in consultation with refrigerated and agricultural carriers, brokers, shippers and refrigerated warehousing firms, the company says.

Carriers participating in the UFSTP will certify to shippers and brokers that they are familiar with and will comply with FDA’s requirements for cleaning of equipment, training of personnel, recordkeeping, and refrigeration. In the absence of industrywide acceptance of uniform commercial terms, the FDA rule likely will lead to conflicting contracting terms that would frustrate the ability of carriers to contract for the movement of perishable commodities in the spot market, TransComply contends.

To participate in the Protocol, carriers will need to complete an application and pay a nominal annual participation/maintenance fee; sign the Protocol warranting their agreement and compliance with the UFSTP’s terms and conditions; and arrange for transmission of certificates of insurance to TransComply. A listing of participating carriers with contact and insurance information will be freely available to shippers, brokers, and others at www.ufstp.com.

“Participating in an arrangement such as the UFSTP will be essential for small and medium-sized carriers in particular as they do not have the time or expertise to negotiate a myriad of individual agreements with shippers and brokers or to manage their compliance with those obligations,” said Avery Vise, president of TransComply. “Without the Protocol, the FDA rule could present a serious challenge to the competitiveness of small independent refrigerated carriers.”

For more information on the UFSTP and FSMA, go to www.ufstp.com or email info@ufstp.com.