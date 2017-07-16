Wajax distributes B’laster products in Canada

MONTREAL, Que. – Wajax is now distributing B’laster penetrant, lubricant, and rust inhibitor products to the Canadian market.

“We are pleased to be appointed the exclusive industrial distributor of B’laster products in Canada,” said Donald Charbonneau, manager of safety and mill supply products at Wajax. “We are committed to working together with B’laster to serve our industrial customers, who will appreciate the quality and performance that this lineup of products will deliver for them.”

Some of the products available through Wajax include Original PB B’laster Penetrant, which breaks away rusted or frozen parts, High-Performance White Lithium Grease, a low-odor, clean, white grease that lubricates a wide range of applications, Industrial Graphite Dry Lubricant, a quick-drying film that lubricates to help reduce wear, and Non-Chlorinated Brake Cleaner that dissolves and flushes away brake fluid, oil, grease, and other surface contaminants.

“B’laster is thrilled to be partnering with Wajax to bring its products into Canada’s industrial market,” said George Ebert, industrial sales manager at B’laster. “Wajax is the right partner for us because of its resources and technical knowledge, and because its core values and mission align with those of B’laster.”

Visit www.blastercorp.com for more information.

