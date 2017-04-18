ATA Truck Tonnage Index dips 1% in March

ARLINGTON, Va. — The American Trucking Associations’ advanced seasonally adjusted (SA) For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index slipped 1% in March, after a 0.1% decline during February. In March, the index equaled 137.5 (2000=100), down from 138.8 in February. The all-time high was 142.7 in February 2016.

Year-over-year, the SA index rose 0.7%. Year-to-date, compared with the same three months in 2016, the index is up 0.2%. For all of 2016, tonnage was up 2.5%.

“Like several other economic indicators, March truck tonnage was likely hurt by some late season winter storms,” said ATA chief economist Bob Costello. “Despite last month’s dip, seasonally adjusted tonnage rose 1.2% during the first quarter overall from the previous quarter, and increased 0.2% from the same quarter last year.

“While I’m not expecting a surge in truck tonnage anytime soon, the signs remain mostly positive for freight, including lower inventory levels, better manufacturing activity, solid housing starts and good consumer spending. As a result, we can expect moderate growth going forward.”