Bayview Kenworth opens new dealership in New Brunswick

JACKSONVILLE, N.B. – Bayview Kenworth has opened a newly renovated Kenworth parts and service dealership in Jacksonville, New Brunswick.

The new facility is 19,000 sq.-ft. and feature eight service bays. There’s also a 2,500 sq.-ft. parts department. The dealership also offers showers for drivers, and a driver’s lounge with a large flat screen television and vending machines.

“Our equipment customers in the area have an increased need for truck parts and service, so we decided now was the right time to open Bayview Kenworth – Woodstock to fill that demand. I anticipate our truck parts and service business to grow, along with interest in Kenworth trucks and the PACCAR MX engine,” said Mike Nagle, dealer principal of Bayview Kenworth.

The dealership is located at 32 Sawyer Road. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. The phone number is 506-325-1420 or toll-free 800-561-9911.

The facility is overseen by branch manager Chris Foster, parts manager Adam Lee, and service manager Clayton Shears. The dealership offers full warranty support for the Paccar MX-11 and Paccar MX-13 engines.