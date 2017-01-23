Canada Cartage helps the homeless

TORONTO, Ont. — Once again Canada Cartage supported Project Winter Survival this year to help the homeless survive Canada’s frigid winter.

Over the years, Project Winter Survival has assembled, with the help of volunteers, almost 30,000 winter survival kits containing life-saving supplies.

The winter survival kits are packed and distributed to over 150 social service agencies including the Red Cross, The Salvation Army, Covenant House, local shelters, and various outreach programs in the Greater Toronto Area who then distribute them directly to the homeless.

“Canada Cartage once again offered their services to support this important initiative,” says Jody Steinhauer, founder of Engage and Change and the Project Winter Survival initiative. “Canada Cartage was critical to the success of this program and we are so thankful for their continued support.”

“We are happy to give back to the communities we serve”, said Paul Hanson, operations manager at Canada Cartage. “This year, Canada Cartage picked up, delivered, and unloaded 3,000 sleeping bags and had trailers on-site to help Project Winter Survival with some much needed storage space. We are happy to do our part and believe that by participating in this program, we all win.”