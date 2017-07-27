CITT names new CEO

TORONTO, Ontario – CITT has named Pina Melchionna its new chief executive officer.

According to CITT, Melchionna will officially begin her role as CEO on September 5.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Pina into CITT,” said Ginnie Venslovaitis, chairwoman of the CITT board of directors, “and I’m confident that her expertise and experience will help the organization continue as a thought leader serving industry and our membership.”

“We’re also lucky that Ms. Melchionna will be working in tandem with Catherine Viglas, our current CEO, for her first two months with CITT,” she added. “It’s an opportunity rarely afforded to incoming CEOs, and one that will make her even more successful in her new role.”

Before CITT, Melchionna was executive vice-president at Concentra Bank, where she led the operations of Concentra Trust – its wholly owned subsidiary – and was responsible for the strategic delivery of trust and estate solutions as an integral part of wealth management. Prior to her work at Concentra, Melchionna worked at several other national financial institutions, and initially began her career as a lawyer in Ontario. She was also a professor at Humber College, Sheridan College, and Seneca College.

Melchionna has a Juris Doctorate Law Degree from Osgoode Hall Law School and a specialized Master of Business Administration in Financial Services from Dalhousie University.