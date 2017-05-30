CN, Teamsters reach tentative agreement

MONTREAL, Que. — CN and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference – Conductors, Trainpersons and Yardpersons (TCRC-CTY) have reached a tentative agreement to renew the labor contract for close to 3,000 CN conductors and yard operations employees in Canada.

Details of the agreement are reportedly being withheld pending ratification by TCRC members, a process expected to take approximately 60 days.

“CN is very pleased to have reached this settlement with TCRC-CTY without a service disruption,” said Mike Cory, CN executive vice-president and chief operating officer. “This new agreement reinforces CN’s commitment to working together with our employees and their representatives to address workplace issues in a mutually beneficial manner.”