Crevier Group buys Trademark Oil

MONTREAL, Que. — Crevier Group announced today that it has acquired Trademark Oil by one of its Ontario subsidiaries, Case ‘N Drum Oil.

Trademark Oil, a distributor of lubricants and lubrication equipment, is headquartered in Windsor, Ontario, and serves Southwestern Ontario and Windsor Essex County.

“We are delighted to welcome Trademark Oil, a well-established company in Southwest Ontario, to our big family! Ontario is undoubtedly the largest lubricant market in Canada and is also the main market for Crevier Group, which aims to maintain its growth from coast to coast through acquisition of other distributors,” said Jean-François Crevier, president of Crevier Group.

“In recent years, Crevier Group has established itself as a major player in our industry in Ontario and elsewhere in Canada. Their reputation and entrepreneurial culture, which is close to our values, is what led to this deal,” added Rick Dawson, president of Trademark Oil. “There is no doubt that the future of the company and our customers is in good hands.”

This is the third transaction in 12 months for Crevier Group.

“This transaction is the logical continuation of our Canada-wide growth plan, launched in 2012. We are always looking for high-performing companies, with a loyal customer base like Trademark Oil to expand our business across Canada and enhance the services offered to our customers,” Crevier said.

Since last April, LPS Kenbec, a lubricant company, as well as Gaz-O-Bar, a service station network, have joined the Crevier family.