CTA calls on members to complete NAFTA survey

TORONTO, Ont. — The Government of Canada has announced the opening of consultations on the modernization of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

The government is seeking views from Canadian interests on cross-border trade harmonization, policies in need of clarification such as customs procedures, establishing investment priorities, and how to deal with emerging trade areas such as e-commerce.

To help CTA in prioritizing issues and capturing members views on what issues need to be raised during negotiations on NAFTA, it is asking OTA/CTA membersto complete CTA’s NAFTA survey by clicking here before July 11, 2017.

Once the feedback is captured from the membership, OTA and CTA will work with the provincial associations to finalize our submission to the government of Canada.