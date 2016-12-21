CTA urges carriers to speak up about excise tax rebate

TORONTO, Ont. — The federal government wants to cancel truck and fleet operators’ ability to apply for refunds for diesel tax used to generate electricity from temperature-controlled trailers; power take-off units; and auxiliary power units (APUs)/in-cab heaters.

And the Canadian Trucking Alliance is urging those in the trucking industry to tell Ottawa what they think about this and how this change would affect trucking operations and well-being of drivers.

To do this, you can click here and fill out the web form to automatically forward to federal MPs in English or French the infographic seen below. It explains how this policy affects you and calls on the government to reverse course in the upcoming 2017 budget by restoring the excise tax refunds used to operate this vital equipment, while also urging for modified CCA rates to incentivize more green trucks.