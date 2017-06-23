Daimler expands parts distribution network

PORTLAND, Ore. – Daimler Trucks North America announced yesterday that it will be adding two new parts distribution centers to its network – one in Grimes, Iowa and one in Whitestown, Indiana.

“Our customers drive the best product on the road and are deserving of the best service experience as well,” said Jay A. Johnson, general manager of DTNA’s supply chain network.

The new facilities will hold more than $15 million of inventory and over 20,000 parts, Daimler said adding the goal is to have the part at the service location when the customer needs it. In the event that a part isn’t there, DTNA’s Dedicated Delivery and Variable Cut-Off processes will enable a part to be delivered to the service location as soon as the same day.

“Every minute counts during a service event. DTNA is not only investing in brick and mortar, but we are also investing in processes and tools to ensure that parts are in the right place, at the right time,” Johnson added.

The facility in Grimes will be completed January 2018 and the Whitestown location will be fully operational at the same time.