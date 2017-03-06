Eaton introduces new transmission enhancements

GALESBURG, Mich. — Eaton has created a new Aggressive Performance calibration for its lineup of UltraShift PLUS and Fuller Advantage automated manual transmissions.

Eaton says the new software feature will help vocational fleets especially in construction site environments.

“Fleets have been asking us for better performance on grades and quicker acceleration,” said Chris Nielsen, manager, Global Product Strategy, Vocational and Performance Transmissions, Eaton Vehicle Group. “Eaton values customer feedback whenever it comes to improving our products, and we have responded with the new Aggressive Performance calibration that is ideal for fleets that are more performance-minded.”

Eaton has enhanced the performance on grades by incorporating new quicker shift times — estimated at 200-300 milliseconds faster –which allows the engine to come in at higher RPMs resulting in powerful grade climbs. Better start gear selection and improved offset have also been added to provide a stronger launch for ultimate control in challenging terrain.

In addition, the new Aggressive Performance calibration significantly improves acceleration — up to 2.9 seconds faster to 25 miles per hour and up to 5.4 seconds faster to 55 miles per hour.