Female drivers honored with salute at Atlantic Truck Show

MONCTON, N.B. – The second annual Canadian Salute to Women Behind the Wheel took place at this year’s Atlantic Truck Show in Moncton, N.B. on June 10.

The salute honors female truck drivers for their hard work and dedication to the truck driving profession.

The first ever salute was in 2009 at the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Ky. But now, with the help of Joanne Ritchie of the Owner-Operators’ Business Association of Canada (OBAC) together with the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Associations, the Trucking Human Resources Sector Council, and Women in Trucking, the salute promises to be an annual event at a select industry trade show.

This year in Moncton, a total of 16 female drivers with 300 years of combined experience were celebrated and honored with donated gifts. But according to Ritchie, the event is much more than a way to give thanks to these drivers, it’s a way to encourage more women to enter the industry.

The first ever Canadian event took place last year at Truck World in Toronto.

“It’s refreshing to see more and more women joining the industry over the years and I think this trend will continue,” Jean-Marc Picard, the executive director of the APTA said. “It can’t be easy for women to join such a male-dominated industry but kudos to those who broke down that barrier…and it’s because of initiatives like this. We are in full support of the salute and Joanne’s initiative.”

As per tradition, the 16 drivers clad in their red t-shirts posed for a ceremonial photo to mark the occasion. The drivers were then honored with a custom made cake and given refreshments and time to network with each other.