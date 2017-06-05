Glasvan, Trailcon reveal winners of 2017 scholarship awards

TORONTO, Ont. — The winners of the Glasvan Great Dane and Trailcon Leasing scholarship awards have been announced.

The Glasvan Great Dane Truck Trailer Service Technician scholarship was awarded to Dylan Armstrong of Guelph, Ont. Dylan was recognized for being a top academic achiever in the truck-trailer service unit of Conestoga College’s Motive Power Fundamentals program. The scholarship was handed out during the college’s annual Trades & Apprenticeship Awards Presentation held at its Trades campus in Waterloo, Ont.

“We continue to view our annual scholarship as a great opportunity to recognise the hard work and dedication of first-year truck and trailer technician students to their studies in this important trade,” said Glasvan Great Dane Trailer Sales president Paul Cobham after the awards presentation.

The 2017 Trailcon Leasing Trailer Service Technician Scholarship was presented to Ian Taylor of St. George, Ont. Ian was chosen by the college for excelling in the Truck Trailer Service module of its Motive Power Fundamentals program using criteria established by Trailcon Leasing, the OTA Education Foundation, and Conestoga College.

Ian’s long-term goal is to become a shop foreman or service manager, or possibly coming back to the college as a teacher.

“Skilled workers are very much in demand in Ontario, and we are pleased to award this scholarship each year to a deserving individual whose skills will one day benefit the trucking industry” said Trailcon president Al Boughton.

The scholarships are funded by an endowment established by Glasvan Trailers and Trailcon Leasing and is administered by the OTA Education Foundation. For more information, go to www.otaef.com.