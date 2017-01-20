Gorski Bulk revamps website

OLDCASTLE, Ont. – Gorski Bulk Transport (GBT) has revamped its website and launched a new sister site to help find drivers join the fleet.

The main website, www.gorskibulk.com, now provides support for customers and employees, offering resources regarding the fleet’s services, safety initiatives and testimonials. The recruitment website is dedicated to helping professional drivers and owner-operators understand the benefits of making Gorski Bulk Transport their career choice while streamlining the application process to join the GBT team.

GBT is headquartered in Oldcastle, Ont. and has been an industry leader for more than 60 years. Last year it received the Grand Safety Award from the National Tank Truck Carriers (NTTC) and the President’s Safety Award from the American Trucking Association in its mileage class recognizing its commitment to safety.

GBT attributes the company’s high quality of service to their dedicated team of professional drivers.

“Without our drivers, we wouldn’t be the company we are today,” GBT’s vice-president Bernard Gorski said. “We strive to hire more drivers who have the same professional caliber, and we look everywhere for them.”

Efforts to recruit these valued drivers begins with the new website, which links to a separate recruitment website. The recruitment website features driver testimonials, available positions and benefits, as well as an easy-to-download application for potential drivers and owner operators. The website also profiles GBT’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channel.

“In our business, our drivers are our best salespeople,” GBT’s president Ted Gorski said. “They’re the ones that bring the goods to our customers. They represent us every day of the week.”

