Healthy Team wants to see your best truck selfie

LONDON, Ont. – More than 250 photos have already been submitted into the Healthy Team Driver Photo Contest according to organizers, and they want you to submit yours, and vote for your favorite shot this month.

The photo contest aims to share and show the lifestyles of professional truck drivers across Canada and the U.S. Throughout the month of August, anyone can go to the website and vote for their favorite driver pictures. The most popular photos will be eligible to win over $600 in TA Petro gift cards as well as a Samsung Tablet donated by ONE20 Strong.

“We are always looking for new and exciting ways to provide drivers with health education. This photo contest is fun and rewarding way to promote driver wellness. Every time a driver views or posts a photo in the contest they will see a health tip from one of our health coaches,” said Aaron Lindsay, v.p. of marketing at Healthy Team.

The most recent Health Challenge had some amazing results over the months of May and June. For the first time, the challenge was done through the new Healthy Team app where participants were able to share their meals, workouts, and more while they worked towards their health & wellness goals.

Participants reported:

an average weight loss of 11.8 pounds

67% eating better

66% exercising more

43% have more energy

23% sleeping better

33% experience less stress

“We’re incredibly proud of our participants from the most recent challenge. The app platform gave everyone a great opportunity to both get educated and get inspired to live a healthier lifestyle, all while being able to interact and meet fellow drivers with similar interests,” added Andrea Morley, nutritionist and health coach at Healthy Team.

Both TA Petro and ONE20 Strong are participating in the photo contest because their extensive involvement in driver wellness. TA Petro’s StayFit Program is a combination of healthier food options, workout facilities and helpful health information to keep drivers fit. ONE20 Strong provides drivers with instant access to truck friendly fitness routines, meal planning and overall wellness tips.

To view and vote for photos in the Driver Photo Contest please visit www.healthyteam.com\photocontest. To submit a pic post it in the Healthy Team App or email it to contest@healthyteam.com.