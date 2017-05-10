Help support victims of spring flooding

TORONTO, Ont. — The Canadian trucking industry is gearing up to support the victims of the flooding that has occurred in several areas of Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick and British Columbia recently.

Through Trucks For Change Network and the Canadian Trucking Alliance, highway carriers are currently working with Red Cross Logistics teams to distribute water, first aid, cots, blankets, cleanup kits and hygiene supplies to those affected across Canada. CTA carriers who want to get involved by making equipment and services available for emergency relief deliveries in these areas should contact Trucks for Change’s Pete Dalmazzi at pete@trucksforchange.org. Trucks for Change will be coordinating these efforts.

As well, a dedicated web portal has been established, via the Red Cross’ website, for members of the trucking industry who would like to make a financial contribution. Provincial trucking associations and member carriers are encouraged to get involved in this cause.

To make a corporate or personal donation click here. Your contribution will be counted as part of our industry’s collective response to the Red Cross Spring Floods Appeal. Your tax-deductible donation will help rebuild lives and demonstrate, once again, your industry’s commitment to the communities in which we work.

If you prefer to make a corporate donation via cheque, please mail it directly to:

Attn: Sarah Oberholzer, Philanthropy Department

Canadian Red Cross

21 Randolph Avenue, Toronto ON M6P 4G4

Please include a note reading: “This donation is to be included in the trucking industry contribution to the Spring Flood appeal.”