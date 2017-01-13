KTS Logistics announces new asset-based cartage and online shipment tracking

WOODBRIDGE, Ont. — KTS Logistics announced it is offering two service enhancing features.

The company says January 9 marked the commencement of its own local cartage/pick-up and delivery service in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). This will be closely followed by a web-based shipment tracking on their site at www.KTS.ca

The decisions were a natural progression for the fast growing third party logistics company.

KTS owner and president, Terry Tamburro said: “We have a great network of partner carriers across North America. Still, with a high percentage of shipments either commencing or terminating in the GTA, we believe the addition of our own P&D equipment will improve service all around.”

The KTS P&D equipment will run as far east as Pickering, north to Newmarket, west to Guelph and south to downtown Toronto. Equipped for tailgate service, deliveries to retail outlets will be a focus.