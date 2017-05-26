MTO talks compliance in excavation, aggregate sectors

TORONTO, Ont. — Ontario’s Minister of Transportation Steven Del Duca reinforced the MTO’s commitment to return enforcement to the aggregate and excavation sectors by the fall of 2018 at a town hall meeting in Mississauga yesterday.

As of late, the MTO has been working on a plan in cooperation with driver, shipper, load broker, equipment supplier, and carrier groups to address the decades-old challenges of weight compliance in the aggregate and excavation sectors. The plan involves continued cooperation with all stakeholders on a multi-phased project built on facts, data and making evidence-based decisions to hold all parties in the supply chain accountable (including loaders, shippers and suppliers).

Aspects of the plan include:

The development of a vehicle database to accurately determine gross and axle weight limits for all vehicles in this sector (currently in its pilot phase);

A targeted approach to determine compliance and accountability for loading at excavation sites under MTO contract, and;

A focused review of the Ministry’s Safe, Productive and Infrastructure Friendly Vehicles (SPIF) regulations to determine if the vehicle configurations and loading characteristics in this sector require further regulatory refinement.

“Considering all of the issues at play, which have gone unresolved for years, the Ministry is taking the right approach and will allow everyone sufficient time to take a step back, look in the mirror and refocus,” said Geoff Wood, OTA’s vice-president, operations and safety. “Fairness and accountability are key so that everyone in the trucking industry, in all sectors, can be held to the same standards.”