MTO talks compliance in excavation, aggregate sectors

TORONTO, Ont. — Ontario’s Minister of Transportation Steven Del Duca reinforced the MTO’s commitment to return enforcement to the aggregate and excavation sectors by the fall of 2018 at a town hall meeting in Mississauga yesterday.
As of late, the MTO has been working on a plan in cooperation with driver, shipper, load broker, equipment supplier, and carrier groups to address the decades-old challenges of weight compliance in the aggregate and excavation sectors. The plan involves continued cooperation with all stakeholders on a multi-phased project built on facts, data and making evidence-based decisions to hold all parties in the supply chain accountable (including loaders, shippers and suppliers).
Aspects of the plan include:
“Considering all of the issues at play, which have gone unresolved for years, the Ministry is taking the right approach and will allow everyone sufficient time to take a step back, look in the mirror and refocus,” said Geoff Wood, OTA’s vice-president, operations and safety. “Fairness and accountability are key so that everyone in the trucking industry, in all sectors, can be held to the same standards.”
Have your say: